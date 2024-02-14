10 Things I Hate About You's Andrew Keegan Addressed Rumors That He's A Cult Leader

Andrew Keegan is, to this day, probably best known for his role as the mean, popular guy — Joey Donner — who kickstarts the plot of "10 Things I Hate About You." After paying Patrick Verona (the late Heath Ledger) to woo Padua High's resident "shrew" Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles), he thinks he's free to take Kat's younger sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) to the prom. Unfortunately, Bianca has already fallen for new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and due to Joey's deception and generally terrible vibe, Bianca punches him in the nose at said prom. Aside from that film, it seems as if Keegan might be best known for being an alleged cult leader.

During an interview on "Pod Meets World" (via Variety) — a podcast run by "Boy Meets World" alumni Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle — Keegan addressed the long-running rumors that his organization, Full Circle, was a religious cult. (These rumors came from a 2014 Vice profile of Keegan and Full Circle appropriately titled "One of the Stars of '10 Things I Hate About You' Started a Religion.")

"You mean when I woke up one day and I was anointed a cult leader?" Keegan responded when he was asked to respond to major stories that have spread about him throughout the years. "There was this interesting group of hippie types, if you will, in Venice," the actor continued, explaining how Full Circle came to be. "I'm sure if you went on the west side, there's definitely a lot of spirituality. I was connected with some folks and we had this opportunity. This old Hare Krishna Temple, it was sitting there empty and we were like, 'Why don't we get some people together and let's open this place up?'"