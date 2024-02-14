The Skater Who Fell Off Stage At The Super Bowl Halftime Show Has A Wild Story

Louisa Melcher's name isn't likely to ring any bells for your average football fan, but if one mentions that skater who fell off the stage during Usher's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, then they'll definitely recall the moment.

Melcher posted on her TikTok account about her experience on February 12, still sporting a shiner and a broken wrist from her accidental dive. Calling the incident a "cautionary tale," she explained that she clicked every box on an online casting call sheet. She was cast as a replacement when another dancer came down with COVID-19. Required to skate at a professional level thanks to her earlier decision, Melcher admitted that she isn't sorry she did it — the job paid $20,000, and she got to appear with Usher on a Super Bowl telecast.

She did practice before the incident. But the wages of her ambition cost her when she landed on someone brandishing a phone on a tripod. Bruised though unbowed, she has survived to see another day — and she promises she's never going to roller skate again.

Melcher's time in the spotlight appears to be over, and her mistake wasn't the only notable blooper in the halftime show, as the NFL later edited out Alicia Keys' vocal crack during her performance. However, several shocking incidents have occurred at the Super Bowl halftime show over the years. These include everything from a racy "wardrobe malfunction" that shocked millions of viewers worldwide to a performance that didn't air live due to a far more important news update.