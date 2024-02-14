The Skater Who Fell Off Stage At The Super Bowl Halftime Show Has A Wild Story
Louisa Melcher's name isn't likely to ring any bells for your average football fan, but if one mentions that skater who fell off the stage during Usher's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, then they'll definitely recall the moment.
Melcher posted on her TikTok account about her experience on February 12, still sporting a shiner and a broken wrist from her accidental dive. Calling the incident a "cautionary tale," she explained that she clicked every box on an online casting call sheet. She was cast as a replacement when another dancer came down with COVID-19. Required to skate at a professional level thanks to her earlier decision, Melcher admitted that she isn't sorry she did it — the job paid $20,000, and she got to appear with Usher on a Super Bowl telecast.
She did practice before the incident. But the wages of her ambition cost her when she landed on someone brandishing a phone on a tripod. Bruised though unbowed, she has survived to see another day — and she promises she's never going to roller skate again.
Melcher's time in the spotlight appears to be over, and her mistake wasn't the only notable blooper in the halftime show, as the NFL later edited out Alicia Keys' vocal crack during her performance. However, several shocking incidents have occurred at the Super Bowl halftime show over the years. These include everything from a racy "wardrobe malfunction" that shocked millions of viewers worldwide to a performance that didn't air live due to a far more important news update.
Super Bowl halftime performances have become notorious for their errors
Naturally, Louisa Melcher's gaffe isn't the only one ever made at a Super Bowl halftime show. Anyone who remembers the saga of Left Shark can testify to that. Normally, however, celebrities are the ones who tend to be at the center of gossip and controversy after such incidents occur. Whether it's the say-no-more worldshaking backlash that enveloped Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson or the time M.I.A. flipped the bird during Madonna's performance and put her career on ice, there's been no shortage of shockers.
And sometimes, there's the rare halftime show that never even makes it to the viewing public, through no real fault of the celebrities involved. When New Kids on the Block performed at Super Bowl XXV, the appearance was preempted by a briefing from then-President George H.W. Bush on the Gulf War. Network announcements suggested the halftime show would air after the game, but some affiliates simply cut to other programs, leaving NKOTB fans disappointed. The full performance eventually resurfaced in 2016 on YouTube, which proves that some Super Bowl halftime memories are worth revisiting, no matter how disastrous they are.