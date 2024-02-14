Does Emperor Palpatine Have Sex In Star Wars? Ian McDiarmid Has An Idea (And It's Gross)

Sheev Palpatine: galactic emperor, supreme Sith ruler ... ladies' man? Ian McDiarmid, the actor behind Darth Sidious since 1983's "Return of the Jedi," has entered the chat to pontificate about his iconic villain's potential nighttime proclivities — a darker topic than anything Palpatine actually does in the Skywalker Saga.

In an interview with Empire for the 25th anniversary of "The Phantom Menace" and the start of the prequel trilogy, McDiarmid briefly addressed the idea of Palpatine's personal life. After Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) was revealed to the emperor's granddaughter in "The Rise of Skywalker," questions began flying furiously in the fandom about how exactly Sidious progenated.

"Please don't pursue that line too vigorously," McDiarmid told Empire. "But yes, he does [have sex]. It's a horrible idea to think of Palpatine having sex in any shape or form. But then, of course, perhaps he didn't." Canonically speaking, there's no explicit proof that Palpatine sired any offspring in, well, human ways. Rather, his genetic line continued through a confusing series of mystical powers and sci-fi experiments — something McDiarmid hits close to in his Empire interview. "Maybe it's all to do with midi-chlorians," the actor speculated, referencing the infamous micro-organisms that dwell in "Star Wars" lifeforms and convey Force powers. "And don't ask me what those are."