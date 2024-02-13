Pluto TV's Couch Potato Commercial Is 2024's Best Super Bowl Ad According To Some Viewers

Every year, companies pay wild amounts of money to show ads during the Super Bowl. This year, many fans are declaring Pluto TV the MVP king for its hilarious potato commercial that aired during the championship game.

The ad watches as a farmer heads to a "couch potato" farm where people dressed in potato costumes are raised on the finest "content" — they've all got TVs in front of them set to Pluto TV — so that they grow into the best potato possible. One couch potato, who loves watching cat content, even has a cat sitting next to her dressed in a corresponding potato costume. "I like anything where a hot person throws a glass of wine at another hot person," says a potato watching an old episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Commenters on the YouTube clip definitely loved the commercial. One fan, aptly named @couchpotatocafe, simply boasted, "This was great!" Another, @‌Sos4R4y, invoked a classic science fiction film while praising the commercial, saying, "Wow the depth of this is astounding. Think The Matrix..." Other comments were overwhelmingly positive — @‌CathyOut wrote, "Congrats to the best Super Bowl commercial!" And @thomasbabiak agreed, anointing it "the best [Super Bowl] ad this year," and @Moovieluvr announced, "Straight up the best ad of the big game." YouTube commenters weren't alone; fans across social media absolutely adored the commercial, too.