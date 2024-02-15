Why Disney Replaced John Lithgow As Hades In Hercules

In the vast pantheon of Disney villains, Hades from 1997's "Hercules" remains a fan-favorite in no small part due to the charismatic vocal performance of actor James Woods. It's practically impossible to imagine Disney's take on the Lord of the Underworld without his quick, witty banter and short temper. However, Hades wasn't always like this, and it wouldn't be until actor John Lithgow took a stab at the character that the team decided to change direction.

Initially conceptualized as a more straightforward adversary, the crew had high hopes of getting Jack Nicholson to voice the character. Despite a successful pitch meeting at Walt Disney Animation Studios which saw Nicholson excited to join the project, disagreements regarding his salary halted the "Batman" star from moving forward with the film. After testing out several other performers, two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow was brought on board in 1994 as Hades' voice.

Sadly, despite Lithgow's best efforts, his voice ultimately failed to fit alongside the test animation of Hades done by Nik Ranieri, the character's supervising animator. The team labored for several months trying to find a solution but nothing worked and Lithgow was let go from the film in August 1995. Thankfully, following a successful audition, James Wood was brought in to voice Hades less than two years before the movie's scheduled release date.

Lithgow got his happy ending too, as his voice was later used to bring a villain to life in another animated production that would go places no Disney fairytale had before.