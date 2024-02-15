Whatever Happened To Goldberg From Mighty Ducks?

This article contains discussions of drug addiction.

Shaun Weiss is an actor and comedian most known for his role as Greg "Goldie" Goldberg in Disney's "The Mighty Ducks" trilogy, a set of sports movies about a youth hockey team. Across the three films, audiences can watch Weiss play Goldberg, the team's goaltender and the wearer of jersey no. 33. Though the hockey film was his first movie role, the young actor had been on television before his big break with "The Mighty Ducks."

After the trilogy, Weiss moved on to other projects, appearing in other films and returning to television before his career on screen stagnated. However, that doesn't mean the actor wasn't continuing to act and work on his comedy skills during this time. In a life filled with highs and lows, Weiss has experienced a great deal since audiences saw him as a hockey player.

Though the road was a bumpy one, Weiss has returned to the big screen with the movie "Jesus Revolution" and is starting to tour with his stand-up comedy act. Here's what the actor has been up to since he was saving pucks on "Mighty Ducks."