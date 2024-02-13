NCIS Season 21: Wilmer Valderrama Pays Tribute To David McCallum Ahead Of Ducky Episode

The cast of "NCIS" is still mourning the death of David McCallum, the beloved actor who played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the series for 20 seasons. With Season 21 now underway, the show will honor the late actor and his character on next week's episode, "The Stories We Leave Behind," which promises to be an emotional outing. Furthermore, Wilmer Valderrama shared a tribute to his former co-star ahead of the episode's premiere on February 19.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Valderrama explained that both the fans and the "NCIS" family need this episode for closure, but it's also a reminder of the lessons he learned from McCallum on the set. "All the way up to the last scene I did with him, the dude knew what he was doing. He'd come in, and then they said, "Action," and he'd never drop a line. I mean, I was in awe, and it reminded me that we should always do more and that we should always swing harder."

Valderrama added that Brian Dietzen wrote the episode, and he's created a perfect farewell to Ducky that will take viewers on a journey. With that in mind, what can viewers expect from the show's upcoming tribute to one of its longest-serving characters?