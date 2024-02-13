Avatar 3 Features A Villain From The First Two Movies - But Didn't They Die?

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) will not be the narrator of "Avatar 3." Rather, his son Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) will take over this role, suggesting that James Cameron's flagship film franchise will diverge from some of the norms its first two entries established. However, "Avatar 3" is confirmed to retain at least one key component of both of its predecessors now that the actor behind a villain who appears to die in "Avatar: The Way of Water" has announced his return.

Matt Gerald, who plays main antagonist Colonel Quaritch's (Stephen Lang) close collaborator Lyle Wainfleet in both "Avatar" and "The Way of Water," posted an Instagram story confirming that he's working on "Avatar 3." Specifically, he shared a screenshot of his character in his Na'vi form and added the caption, "We back at it... A3 y'all. Gonna be insane." While stories are temporary and the post is no longer public on Gerald's account, a screenshot of the post circulated on X, formerly known as Twiter, courtesy of an Avatar fan account with the handle @recomgarbage.

Wainfleet debuts in the first "Avatar" and is killed in the battle at the film's climax. His memories are then implanted into a Na'vi body in "The Way of Water," and Jake defeats this new version of his character by throwing him off of a ship into open water. However, his death is never actually confirmed, laying the ground for his return even if his survival might seem unlikely.