Madame Web Director Seems To Confirm Two Crucial Spider-Man Characters Do Appear
Contains possible spoilers for "Madame Web"
"Madame Web" comes out on February 14. We're in the home stretch where many superhero movies are careful not to let anything leak before general audiences have a chance to see it. However, the director of "Madame Web," S.J. Clarkson, may have confirmed that two pivotal characters from the "Spider-Man" comics are, in fact, going to appear.
Clarkson spoke with Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com, and he directly asked about the decision to include Ben and Mary Parker in the film and what their role could be in the franchise's future, seemingly confirming their presence in the film. The characters are Peter Parker's uncle and mother, respectively, and they've long been rumored to be involved in Cassandra Webb's (Dakota Johnson) live-action debut. While Clarkson gave a deflective answer of sorts, she offered no rebuttal and appeared to acknowledge where the decision to include Ben and Mary came from. "I think, again, Madame Web was born in 'The Amazing Spider-Man comics,' do you know what I mean," she posited. "There isn't a Madame Web comic yet, although I think there probably should be ... I think that would be amazing. But you know, I think it's an homage and a nod of respect to where she's come from."
It's long been theorized Adam Scott will play the future Uncle Ben. Additionally, many fans assume Emma Roberts will play Mary Parker. It remains to be seen if that casting pans out, even though it appears likely. Hopefully, they weren't also in the Amazon with Cassandra Webb's mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.
Does this mean the Sony-Verse is finally getting a Spider-Man?
Sony has made multiple "Venom" movies and "Morbius" with even more projects on the way, including "Kraven the Hunter." The studio's going through Spider-Man adjacent characters without having a confirmed Spidey to go up against them at some point. With it now being heavily implied that "Madame Web" has Ben and Mary Parker involved in some capacity, we're finally making progress on having a Spider-Man join the franchise at some point. Fan theories have swirled with possibilities of which variant it could be, so what are the chances Peter himself will appear in "Madame Web?"
The answer is pretty unlikely. It's been confirmed that "Madame Web" takes place in 2003. With "Venom" and "Morbius" more set during the modern day, this makes "Madame Web" a prequel of sorts. This would add up if Adam Scott is actually playing Ben Parker, as he's significantly younger than how Ben is typically portrayed in "Spider-Man" media. The same holds true if Emma Roberts is Mary Parker. In fact, Mary could easily be pregnant with Peter during the events of "Madame Web." This could still make Peter roughly a teenager during the events of "Venom" and the other Sony-verse movies, giving the franchise its Spider-Man at long last.
On the off-chance fans see Peter Parker, he will probably be a baby at most. Fans will just have to wait for Valentine's Day to see how "Madame Web" adds to the franchise's mythos and whether it sets the stage for Spider-Man to finally swing into action.