Madame Web Director Seems To Confirm Two Crucial Spider-Man Characters Do Appear

Contains possible spoilers for "Madame Web"

"Madame Web" comes out on February 14. We're in the home stretch where many superhero movies are careful not to let anything leak before general audiences have a chance to see it. However, the director of "Madame Web," S.J. Clarkson, may have confirmed that two pivotal characters from the "Spider-Man" comics are, in fact, going to appear.

Clarkson spoke with Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com, and he directly asked about the decision to include Ben and Mary Parker in the film and what their role could be in the franchise's future, seemingly confirming their presence in the film. The characters are Peter Parker's uncle and mother, respectively, and they've long been rumored to be involved in Cassandra Webb's (Dakota Johnson) live-action debut. While Clarkson gave a deflective answer of sorts, she offered no rebuttal and appeared to acknowledge where the decision to include Ben and Mary came from. "I think, again, Madame Web was born in 'The Amazing Spider-Man comics,' do you know what I mean," she posited. "There isn't a Madame Web comic yet, although I think there probably should be ... I think that would be amazing. But you know, I think it's an homage and a nod of respect to where she's come from."

It's long been theorized Adam Scott will play the future Uncle Ben. Additionally, many fans assume Emma Roberts will play Mary Parker. It remains to be seen if that casting pans out, even though it appears likely. Hopefully, they weren't also in the Amazon with Cassandra Webb's mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.