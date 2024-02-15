AI Reimagines Tom Cruise As Marvel & DC Superheroes - The Results Are Perfect

Not to state the obvious, but Tom Cruise has a few years on Nightwing, aka Dick Grayson. The former Boy Wonder is around his mid-20s, which would make things difficult for an actor in their 60s — although that doesn't stop Cruise from looking awesome in Nightwing's domino mask. Another entry that seems almost a perfect fit, but just ever so slightly off, is the Flash. Sure, Cruise might be the fastest film star alive, but the longer you look, the more former Flash Grant Gustin starts staring back through Esh-El's work. Similarly, Green Arrow also posits an option for Cruise, demanding the kind of physical role the action star is known for, but he too is in his mid-20s (and blond).

The character in the lineup Cruise might seem the most mismatched with is actually the one he came closest to being — he might not be a great fit now, but the action star is among the many actors who were almost cast as Spider-Man. Back in 1985, B-movie machine Cannon Films hoped to make its own Spider-Man movie with a Cronenbergian twist, with the proposed picture directed by Tobe Hooper seeing Peter Parker become a giant tarantula. On a web and a prayer, Cruise was approached to take the lead. Unfortunately, he was heading in a different direction, eventually starring in "Top Gun" only a year later. Who knows? Maybe his spider-sense was tingling.