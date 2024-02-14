AI Reimagines Transformers Based On Different Countries - The Results Are Extraordinary
Thanks to artificial intelligence, we know what your favorite vacation destination would look like as a Transformer. The premise for "Transformers" is incredibly simple: what if cars were robots? That effortless idea has turned the Hasbro-backed toy line into a multi-media, billion-dollar grossing franchise. From hit films to incredibly popular television shows, "Transformers" has an incredible presence and is a staple for both younger and older generations. The franchise has continuously expanded, playing around its core premise. Hasbro has introduced the likes of Dinobots, a.k.a., what if dinosaurs were robots, and Maximals, a.k.a, what if dinosaurs were prehistoric beasts?
Now, TikTok user PlanetAI is playing around with the idea of having Transformers who are directly influenced by countries. With the help of AI, the artist was able to create a slew of images that show various fictional Transformers based on countries. The results are astounding.
The first major standout is the image of an India-influenced Transformer. That image shows an Autobot or Decepticon taking on the guise of an Elephant, a historically and culturally significant creature from the country. Likely taking cues from the revered Hindu deity Ganesh, the Indian Transformer has its body adorned with traditional symbols and designs from the South Asian subcontinent, lending to its unique steampunk aesthetic.
Another winner presented by PlanetAI is the Egyptian Transformer, which directly takes cues from the African country's rich history with pharaohs and gods, showing a triangle-shaped robot that likely morphs into a stagnant pyramid.
Each country has their own distinctive Transformer
It's surprising that Hasbro hasn't played around with the idea of Transformers based on countries before. After all, the Autobots and Decepticons have populated our planet for a myriad of years, and it's hard to not see them being influenced by our various evolving cultures. What the PlanetAI exercise does very well is show just how diverse the cultures and aesthetics on our planet are, revealing that the Transformers are a blank canvas that can be molded to fit each nation's customs and traditions.
Consider the artificial intelligence-generated image that shows Transformers directly influenced by Japan's rich history with samurai. That image takes cues from the country's tradition by creating a Transformer that looks absolutely brilliant and in tune with the visual language that has dominated the nation. It's genuinely difficult not to imagine this Transformer existing alongside the likes of Megatron and Optimus Prime.
Or how about the Transformer from Albania, which transforms into an eagle? The Balkan country's national animal and the Albanian flag boasts a two-headed eagle. This is a great example of AI thinking beyond just the traditional, towering, and humanoid robot designs that the franchise is mostly known for. The Chinese Transformer, for example, turns into a dragon — a significant creature for the Middle Kingdom.
There are, however, a few duds, which don't do much to express just how unique some cultures are. For example, the United States-inspired Transformer is a towering beast, reminiscent of a beefier Optimus Prime, and simply features the Star Spangled Banner throughout its design.