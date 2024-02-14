AI Reimagines Transformers Based On Different Countries - The Results Are Extraordinary

Thanks to artificial intelligence, we know what your favorite vacation destination would look like as a Transformer. The premise for "Transformers" is incredibly simple: what if cars were robots? That effortless idea has turned the Hasbro-backed toy line into a multi-media, billion-dollar grossing franchise. From hit films to incredibly popular television shows, "Transformers" has an incredible presence and is a staple for both younger and older generations. The franchise has continuously expanded, playing around its core premise. Hasbro has introduced the likes of Dinobots, a.k.a., what if dinosaurs were robots, and Maximals, a.k.a, what if dinosaurs were prehistoric beasts?

Now, TikTok user PlanetAI is playing around with the idea of having Transformers who are directly influenced by countries. With the help of AI, the artist was able to create a slew of images that show various fictional Transformers based on countries. The results are astounding.

The first major standout is the image of an India-influenced Transformer. That image shows an Autobot or Decepticon taking on the guise of an Elephant, a historically and culturally significant creature from the country. Likely taking cues from the revered Hindu deity Ganesh, the Indian Transformer has its body adorned with traditional symbols and designs from the South Asian subcontinent, lending to its unique steampunk aesthetic.

Another winner presented by PlanetAI is the Egyptian Transformer, which directly takes cues from the African country's rich history with pharaohs and gods, showing a triangle-shaped robot that likely morphs into a stagnant pyramid.