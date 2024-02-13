The Back To The Future Star You Probably Didn't Know Is Related To Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch is absolutely killing it. Deutch started off her career early by starring in the beloved Disney Channel series "The Suite Life on Deck" as Maya. She eventually made the jump to the big screen, finding a niche for herself in teen flicks like "Beautiful Creatures" and "Vampire Academy." Eager to branch out, Deutch made several interesting career plays by starring in the moody and criminally underrated "Before I Fall" and the even more underrated Netflix rom-com "Set It Up," making her one of the most intriguing stars in the industry.

Deutch's talent is immense and diverse, filled with a wide variety of projects from varying genres and budgets. From rom-coms to hard-hitting dramas and the occasional blockbuster comedy, Deutch has done it all, following in the prolific footsteps of her mother Lea Thompson, who starred in "Back to the Future." Thompson — who rose to prominence after starring as Marty McFly's (Micheal J. Fox) mother Lorraine in the "Back to the Future" trilogy — gave birth to Deutch in 1994. Deutch's father (and Thompson's husband), Howard Deutch, is equally famous, and best known for directing "Pretty in Pink."

The Deutch family is a talented bunch, with Zoey now at the forefront of several projects. Thompson continues to be prolific, emerging as a director for shows like "Young Sheldon," Stargirl," and "Star Trek: Picard." She has been a veteran of the film and television industry since the early '80s, which is why she had some sound advice for her daughter when it came time for her to step into the world of Hollywood.