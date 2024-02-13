The Back To The Future Star You Probably Didn't Know Is Related To Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch is absolutely killing it. Deutch started off her career early by starring in the beloved Disney Channel series "The Suite Life on Deck" as Maya. She eventually made the jump to the big screen, finding a niche for herself in teen flicks like "Beautiful Creatures" and "Vampire Academy." Eager to branch out, Deutch made several interesting career plays by starring in the moody and criminally underrated "Before I Fall" and the even more underrated Netflix rom-com "Set It Up," making her one of the most intriguing stars in the industry.
Deutch's talent is immense and diverse, filled with a wide variety of projects from varying genres and budgets. From rom-coms to hard-hitting dramas and the occasional blockbuster comedy, Deutch has done it all, following in the prolific footsteps of her mother Lea Thompson, who starred in "Back to the Future." Thompson — who rose to prominence after starring as Marty McFly's (Micheal J. Fox) mother Lorraine in the "Back to the Future" trilogy — gave birth to Deutch in 1994. Deutch's father (and Thompson's husband), Howard Deutch, is equally famous, and best known for directing "Pretty in Pink."
The Deutch family is a talented bunch, with Zoey now at the forefront of several projects. Thompson continues to be prolific, emerging as a director for shows like "Young Sheldon," Stargirl," and "Star Trek: Picard." She has been a veteran of the film and television industry since the early '80s, which is why she had some sound advice for her daughter when it came time for her to step into the world of Hollywood.
The Back to the Future star is proud of her daughter
The last few years of pop culture-focused discourse have focused on the idea of "nepo babies," aka Hollywood talents who have received opportunities because of their famous parents. While we don't know the ins and outs and struggles that Zoey Deutch faced in her early days as an actor, it's fair to acknowledge that her parents afforded her opportunities that many might not get. From Lea Thompson's POV, her daughter has had to deal with a lot in trying to establish her career. She told E! News that Deutch has had to cruise through more trials than she had to during her come-up.
Thompson has never shied away from praising Deutch, who began performing in her teens. "She's faced more adversity and I think she's a strong and incredible person," she told the outlet. The "Back to the Future" icon added that she instilled the importance of work ethic very early on, letting her daughters know that everyone on set is equal.
Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch have another daughter, Madelyn Deutch, who is both an actor and writer. Thompson says she gave Madelyn the same advice she gave Zoey, adding that she feels immense joy when she hears that both her children are excelling on set. "Whenever I hear that Zoey or Maddie is great to work with, great to the crew and really an awesome team player," she said, adding that hearing their praise makes her the proudest.
Zoey and Madelyn Deutch teamed up with their mom for the 2017 flick "The Year of Spectacular Men." Zoey stars in the Thompson-directed film alongside Madelyn, who also wrote the picture.