Christopher Nolan Refuses To Answer Fan Theories For A Good Reason

There are countless incredible stories out there that stand tall on their own merits, but the various ideas added to them by online devotees can cast those stories in an entirely new light. This is the power of fan theories. While these extrapolations have varying levels of believability, many creators are hesitant to stamp them out as they only aid in fans' enjoyment of the work. But that doesn't mean the creators are interested in commenting on fan theories either way.

During a recent appearance on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," writer-director Christopher Nolan shared that he no longer engages with fan theories. To explain why, he cited a moment when he answered a question too literally while promoting his second feature, "Memento."

Nolan shared that while doing press after a screening of the movie at the Venice Film Festival, he was asked to explain the ending. "And I said, 'Well, the important thing is it's ambiguous, it's unknowable, but yeah, what I think is blah, blah, blah,'" Nolan recalled.

The filmmaker went on to explain that his brother, Jonathan Nolan, set him straight after the interview: "My brother Jonathan took me aside after that and said, 'You can never do that again.'" The "Oppenheimer" director recalled that Jonathan told him that if he wanted something to be ambiguous, he needed to let it be ambiguous rather than speak on it.