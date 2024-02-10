AI Imagines Boba Fett Costumes In The Roman Empire - The Results Are Flawless

How often does Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) think about the Roman Empire? Maybe he would have done so if he had seen some of these potential wardrobe choices gathered together by AI user @dreamaivision on Instagram. Answering the question of how Han Solo's famous freezer would look if he applied his talents to the Roman Senate, the images show Fett looking far shinier than we've seen him lately. While some of the designs still maintain touches of his original outfit, most of the concepts show Fett in gear that would outdo even "The Mandalorian's" Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) specially-made beskar gear after they've just been given a polish.

One consistent detail through all but one of the designs is the plume coming from Fett's helmet, matching nicely with his iconic T-shape visor. A lot of the other examples also exaggerate his shoulder and wrist guards into more ornate versions laced with gold, giving the bounty hunter far more bling than we've seen him have before. But interestingly, while it might be an excellent match to see Fett lining his style up with the Roman Senate, Japanese influences played a part in the origins of his suit designs and "Star Wars" as a whole.