AI Imagines Boba Fett Costumes In The Roman Empire - The Results Are Flawless
How often does Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) think about the Roman Empire? Maybe he would have done so if he had seen some of these potential wardrobe choices gathered together by AI user @dreamaivision on Instagram. Answering the question of how Han Solo's famous freezer would look if he applied his talents to the Roman Senate, the images show Fett looking far shinier than we've seen him lately. While some of the designs still maintain touches of his original outfit, most of the concepts show Fett in gear that would outdo even "The Mandalorian's" Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) specially-made beskar gear after they've just been given a polish.
One consistent detail through all but one of the designs is the plume coming from Fett's helmet, matching nicely with his iconic T-shape visor. A lot of the other examples also exaggerate his shoulder and wrist guards into more ornate versions laced with gold, giving the bounty hunter far more bling than we've seen him have before. But interestingly, while it might be an excellent match to see Fett lining his style up with the Roman Senate, Japanese influences played a part in the origins of his suit designs and "Star Wars" as a whole.
Boba Fett might pull off Roman Centurion armor, but he'll always be suited to Japanese history
George Lucas has admitted that the work of legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa influenced him not only to get his story told but also to revisit feudal Japan to expand on the space-aged world he'd go on to create. In the case of Boba Fett, for example, the initially no-so-chatty gun-for-hire was a byproduct of Darth Vader, whose very design impacted some of the saga's most iconic looks, including the lone Mandalorian.
In a book detailing the making of "The Empire Strikes Back," called "Once Upon a Galaxy" (via StarWars.com), Lucas initially described Vader as a bounty hunter and mercenary before deeming him better suited in the world of Jedi Knights and Sith Lords. "I split him up, and it was from the early concept of Darth Vader as a bounty hunter that Boba Fett came." Like that of Vader and the Stormtroopers, Fett's headgear does share a futuristic, otherworldly resemblance to the Japanese kabuto (helmet).
Admittedly, while the T-shaped point of view might mirror that of Roman soldiers, there's no severing the ties between "Star Wars" and Japanese history. DreamAiVision's AI trickery has delivered some stunning alternatives, but let's face it: you can't improve on perfection, and sometimes a killer look from Boba Fett is all you need.