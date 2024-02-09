Aegon's Conquest: The Plot Of HBO's Rumored Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Series Explained

"Game of Thrones" may have ended on a sour note, but HBO is still in the midst of producing numerous spin-offs, from a Jon Snow (Kit Harington) sequel series to a show about Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) from "House of the Dragon." Also in early development is a "Game of Thrones" prequel about Aegon I Targaryen's conquest Of Westeros. Beyond its existence, scant information about this show is public, save for the involvement of screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. Nevertheless, based on its broad premise and knowledge of the overarching "A Song of Fire and Ice" universe, it's possible to infer some key details about the plot of this particular "Game of Thrones" spin-off series.

In author George R. R. Martin's fictional universe, Aegon's Conquest refers to a military campaign through which Aegon I Targaryen conquered six of the seven kingdoms that make up the continent of Westeros. Aegon I Targaryen, of course, is the ancestor of both Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and "House of the Dragon" protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). On the Targaryen family tree, Aegon is the great-great-grandfather of Rhaenyra's father, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

Presumably, HBO's planned series will cover Aegon's Conquest from start to finish. This time period is significant and certainly worthy of a dedicated TV show. After all, it saw the introduction of multiple hallmarks of the franchise that existing fans of both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" already know and love.