A Game Of Thrones Prequel About Aegon I Targaryen's Conquest Of Westeros Is In Early Development At HBO

The future of Westeros seems to be rooted squarely in the past. According to Variety, HBO is in the early stages of developing a new prequel series for "Game of Thrones," one that predates even "House of the Dragon," a prequel set approximately 200 years before King Robert Baratheon made his fateful trip to Winterfell. Per the report, this latest entry into George R. R. Martin's world would follow Aegon Targaryen, first of his name, and the bloody campaign that would see him unite six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros beneath his rule — an act that would later earn him the title of Aegon the Conqueror.

Variety also suggests that HBO might launch this untitled prequel series with a feature film. It is unclear whether the tie-in film would go directly to streaming or if it would release in theaters, first. When approached for comment, HBO declined to go into detail. So, until further notice, this report remains unsubstantiated.