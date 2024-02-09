Who Are The Singers In The Pandora Commercial With Selma Blair?

Known for her roles in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," and "Hellboy," Selma Blair has racked up several impressive performances since her 1990s start. Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Blair has been praised for her advocacy work and transparency in sharing her medical journey, even joining GUIDE Beauty to help create a line of makeup accessories for people of all abilities. In 2022, she was part of the BBC's 100 Women list.

Through her MS diagnosis and remission, Blair has stayed busy — appearing in Netflix's "Another Life," "Dancing with the Stars," and her documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair." Now, Blair is the newest global ambassador for the jewelry company Pandora, along with triple threats Halle and Chloe Bailey. The three appear together in a commercial as part of the company's Be Love campaign. "For me, BE LOVE is about embracing the power of being present in every moment and using that presence to spread love, laughter, and positivity to my community and loved ones," Blair told InStyle. "Being part of Pandora's BE LOVE campaign is a beautiful reminder that love is not just a feeling, but an action that can transform lives."

In the ad, the three women show off Pandora's wide variety of jewelry, including its collection of lab-grown diamonds. As Blair rollicks with her son in a sunny meadow, the Bailey sisters sing a rendition of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody."