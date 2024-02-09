Who Are The Singers In The Pandora Commercial With Selma Blair?
Known for her roles in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," and "Hellboy," Selma Blair has racked up several impressive performances since her 1990s start. Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Blair has been praised for her advocacy work and transparency in sharing her medical journey, even joining GUIDE Beauty to help create a line of makeup accessories for people of all abilities. In 2022, she was part of the BBC's 100 Women list.
Through her MS diagnosis and remission, Blair has stayed busy — appearing in Netflix's "Another Life," "Dancing with the Stars," and her documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair." Now, Blair is the newest global ambassador for the jewelry company Pandora, along with triple threats Halle and Chloe Bailey. The three appear together in a commercial as part of the company's Be Love campaign. "For me, BE LOVE is about embracing the power of being present in every moment and using that presence to spread love, laughter, and positivity to my community and loved ones," Blair told InStyle. "Being part of Pandora's BE LOVE campaign is a beautiful reminder that love is not just a feeling, but an action that can transform lives."
In the ad, the three women show off Pandora's wide variety of jewelry, including its collection of lab-grown diamonds. As Blair rollicks with her son in a sunny meadow, the Bailey sisters sing a rendition of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody."
Chloe x Halle reinvent the Bee Gees
Chloe and Halle Bailey — known by their musical moniker Chloe x Halle — began performing and singing at a young age, with Chloe appearing in the Beyoncé-starring "The Fighting Temptations" and the sisters acting together in movies like "Last Holiday." After gaining popularity via a few Disney projects, Beyoncé signed the pair to her management company in 2015 and featured them in her visual album, "Lemonade." They also went on to star in "Grown-ish" together.
Chloe x Halle recorded two albums together — "The Kids Are Alright" and "Ungodly Hour." But in the past few years, the sisters have pursued solo projects. Chloe starred in the psychological thriller "Jane" and the musical comedy "Praise This." Halle had a banner 2023 year, starring as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" and securing a role in the Fantasia-starring "The Color Purple."
The Pandora commercial brings Chloe x Halle back to their roots as singing companions, as they bring a life-affirming twist to the classic Bee Gees song. Halle belts the opening line, "There's a light, a certain kind of light," and changes the lyric from "that never shone on me" to "that always shines on me."
The commercial also teases a musical reunion for the sisters, who will release new music together later in 2024. "I would definitely just say you'll see new music and new projects, and more seeing us together," Halle told PEOPLE.