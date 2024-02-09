What Happened To Felix In Saltburn?

At the very end of "Saltburn," Oliver reveals everything to a terminally ill, bedridden Elspeth as she lies helpless in a hospital bed. Not only did he manipulate Felix into befriending him and lie about his entire life, but he's been targeting the entire Catton family ever since Felix's body was discovered in the maze. After losing Felix, Oliver convinces the Catton patriarch, Sir James (Richard E. Grant), that Farleigh is the one who gave Felix the drugs that killed him, so James cuts Farleigh out of the family without question. Felix's sister Venetia (Alison Oliver) is deep in mourning for her brother, and whether Oliver actively kills her or simply convinces Venetia to take her own life, she is found dead in the bathtub. James eventually dies from his own grief (it's suggested), and Oliver encounters Elspeth at a coffee shop ... at which point the lonely widow invites him back to Saltburn.

It's then shown that Oliver convinced Elspeth to leave him the entire estate before she becomes too ill to manage her affairs, and as she's seen in her hospital bed, Oliver rips out her breathing tube, killing her. The now infamous final scene where Oliver dances nude through the massive British mansion is particularly significant; he has finally taken over and supplanted the Cattons, taking Saltburn from them so that nobody can ever banish him again.

"Saltburn" is streaming on Amazon Prime now.

