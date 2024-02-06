What's The Song In Christopher Walken's BMW Super Bowl Commercial?

For Super Bowl LVIII, luxury car brand BMW cast "Pulp Fiction" and "The Deer Hunter" actor Christopher Walken in a commercial advertising an electric sedan. As Walken goes about his day — making ample use of his electric BMW, of course — various service workers speak to the film icon in loose approximations of his iconic voice. Near its end, the spot even goes sort of meta for a second when, eating at the same restaurant, Walken reminds Usher that he has somewhere else to be, apparently referring to his Super Bowl halftime show gig.

Underscoring this strange day in Walken's life is the song "Express Yourself" by Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band. Plenty of people watching this commercial may recognize the song's lead guitar and horn lines, or even the chorus that plays at the commercial's end, with no knowledge of the name of the artist who wrote and recorded it. That's because the song has a considerable presence in popular culture that arguably eclipses Wright's remaining body of work.

In fact, it's the single "Express Yourself" by pioneering rap group N.W.A., which samples Wright's hit extensively, that may well be responsible for getting the tune in front of more ears than any other single work, including the song's original recording.