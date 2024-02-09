The One Marvel Death That's Too Nasty For Disney's MCU

With the likes of Deadpool, Blade, Daredevil, and The Punisher set to descend on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's clear that the safeguards for Disney's superheroes are on the cusp of coming off. Good. There are undoubtedly some gritty and unavoidably gory tales to be told from the Marvel Comics universe, but one story that should be kept as far away from the MCU as possible involves The Wasp, who, at one point, was found being eaten by a cannibalistic X-Men villain.

The graphic scene occurred in the Ultimate Marvel universe, which reinvented and reinterpreted the events of Marvel history through a more grounded and modern lens. It also led to Samuel L. Jackson's casting as Nick Fury when the MCU eventually kicked into gear. However, there was the occasional hiccup for every cool moment in the Ultimate Universe, with Wasp's death being one of them.

During the "Ultimatum" event, the Ultimate U's good guys united against Magneto, who went on an absolute rampage. This clash led to a handful of heroes being killed off, including Janet Van Dyne. Following a disastrous tidal wave that sweeps Manhattan, Franklin Dukes, aka The Blob, is found eating Wasp's drowned remains, which he compares to tasting like chicken. It's a horrible sight and is met in kind by Yellowjacket, who reacts by using his Giant-Man growth powers and biting The Blob's head off in revenge. Unlike Jackson playing Fury, this act doesn't have a place in Disney's MCU — but that doesn't mean a variation of it couldn't arrive somewhere in the franchise in the years to come.