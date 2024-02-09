Rian Johnson Is Frustrated By One Common Star Wars: The Last Jedi Misconception

Few filmmakers cause a stir among "Star Wars" fans like Rian Johnson. Following his smaller-scaled efforts, such as "Brick" and "Looper," Johnson was brought on to write and direct 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The second installment of the Disney-produced sequel trilogy received a bevy of passionately mixed reactions from fans upon its release. While many appreciated how the film challenged prior franchise notions, others criticized Johnson's handling of past characters and much of the movie's humor.

As a result, it is commonly believed that the film's production was a sour experience for all involved, with many ballooning such stories as Mark Hamill's creative clashes with Johnson's material out of the water. However, Johnson himself couldn't have felt any differently about the matter. The "Knives Out" director set the record straight in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker where he commented, "I think what actually frustrates me is people's perception that I had a negative experience somehow, or people's perception that it was somehow a traumatic experience, or something. The reality is that it was a completely joyful experience even through the back end of it, the past few years, the reception of it." Johnson added that he is familiar with the opinionated nature of "Star Wars" fans, being an avid watcher of the franchise himself, and that any harsh criticism failed to bring him down.

In fact, the filmmaker feels that his time in the galaxy far, far away is far from over.