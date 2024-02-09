Rian Johnson Is Frustrated By One Common Star Wars: The Last Jedi Misconception
Few filmmakers cause a stir among "Star Wars" fans like Rian Johnson. Following his smaller-scaled efforts, such as "Brick" and "Looper," Johnson was brought on to write and direct 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The second installment of the Disney-produced sequel trilogy received a bevy of passionately mixed reactions from fans upon its release. While many appreciated how the film challenged prior franchise notions, others criticized Johnson's handling of past characters and much of the movie's humor.
As a result, it is commonly believed that the film's production was a sour experience for all involved, with many ballooning such stories as Mark Hamill's creative clashes with Johnson's material out of the water. However, Johnson himself couldn't have felt any differently about the matter. The "Knives Out" director set the record straight in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker where he commented, "I think what actually frustrates me is people's perception that I had a negative experience somehow, or people's perception that it was somehow a traumatic experience, or something. The reality is that it was a completely joyful experience even through the back end of it, the past few years, the reception of it." Johnson added that he is familiar with the opinionated nature of "Star Wars" fans, being an avid watcher of the franchise himself, and that any harsh criticism failed to bring him down.
In fact, the filmmaker feels that his time in the galaxy far, far away is far from over.
Johnson hopes another Star Wars movie is in his future
The exhaustive response to a movie as divisive as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" would discourage most directors from wanting to touch the sci-fi fantasy saga ever again. But Rian Johnson isn't like most directors, as the filmmaker remains optimistic that his world won't be devoid of lightsabers and Wookies for much longer.
Speaking with Business Insider in 2022, the two-time Oscar nominee was asked how he'd feel if he never made another "Star Wars" project again. While he has had no shortage of creative projects on his plate, such as the "Knives Out" films, he nevertheless feels it would be a loss to abandon "Star Wars" entirely. "It wouldn't be the end of the world for anyone, I think," he stated. "But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love 'Star Wars' fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it, there's nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It's extraordinary. So I'm hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?"
Leading up to the release of "The Last Jedi," it was announced that Johnson would be helming a new "Star Wars" trilogy focused on a different set of characters. Since then, his busy schedule has made it difficult for Johnson to commit to making these films happen. But if his passion for this franchise means anything, it won't take long for the Force to be with Johnson once more.