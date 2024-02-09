James Cameron Rejected Arnold Schwarzenegger's Gruesome Terminator 2 Pitch

If Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger had gotten his way, his titular cyborg character in the 1991 blockbuster "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" would have been a lot more menacing and murderous.

Fortunately, James Cameron — who wrote and directed Schwarzenegger in "The Terminator" in 1984 — talked the famed bodybuilder-turned-action star out of his idea for where the character goes in the sequel. It took some persuading, though, for Cameron to talk the action hero into playing the polar opposite of what the actor envisioned for the character.

Calling Cameron a genius writer during a panel discussion before a "Terminator 2" screening by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in July 2023, Schwarzenegger said he initially balked at the idea of making the T-800 a good guy for the sequel. "I said 'What do you mean a good Terminator?' I was killing 68 people in the first one," Schwarzenegger said during the panel (via Deadline). "In the second one I have to kill 150. We go up! Cut their throats and shoot them with a cannon and run them over with a car.'"

Schwarzenegger admitted during the panel that his idea for making the Terminator more of a killing machine than it was in the first film was rooted in a rivalry he had in the 1980s and early '90s with fellow actor Sylvester Stallone over who was the bigger action star. "I had to outdo Stallone," Schwarzenegger recalled. "I said that my whole mission was being number one at killing amounts of people on screen."