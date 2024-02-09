Why Kelly Blake From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

As usual, "Blue Bloods" Season 6, Episode 9, "Hold Outs," operates on multiple fronts. The plotline that most concerns the city in general and the Reagan family in particular centers on Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), who's slowly started to grow weary of his job and entertains the idea of quitting. Considering his central role in the story and the police force, this sends shockwaves across the board.

Still, such matters do nothing to interrupt due process. As such, Frank's daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) pushes on, and the case she has to prosecute is a toughie, especially since she inherits it from Assistant District Attorney Kelly Blake, with whom she enjoys a somewhat chilly relationship.

There's no shortage of guest stars that make an impact on "Blue Bloods," and many viewers may find themselves thinking that ADA Blake seems familiar as well. There's a reason for this — the actor playing her, Diane Neal, has more than her share of experience with assorted police dramas and other high-profile shows. Here's a look at some of her best-known work.