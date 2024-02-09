Why 46808 Is Such A Significant Number On Blue Bloods

In the New York Police Department, as well as other law enforcement offices around the country, badge numbers carry a lot of weight. For one, publicly accessible badge numbers provide crucial transparency when it comes to holding police officers accountable. The small metal totems also have emotional significance. In New York City, cops are assigned badge numbers at the beginning of their careers and retain them until they retire or get promoted.

It makes sense that "Blue Bloods" would eventually address the meaning behind the shields. In the Season 6 episode "Cursed," Officer Jill Carpenter (America Olivo) asks if she can wear the badge number of her late father, who died in the line of duty as a police officer in Boston. For Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), the number — 46808 — strikes a nerve, as it was worn by his son Joe, who died before the events of "Blue Bloods." The decision weighs on Frank, who wishes to remember his late son's memory. And since Carpenter's father served in Boston, he is under no obligation to reinstate the number in New York. Also, he thinks the number might be cursed.

The episode wastes no time in establishing Frank's superstitious nature. After all, he has been carrying around an old silver dollar coin for decades. But a little research reveals that all 38 NYPD cops who wore the number 46808 (as well as 468 and 46) met a variety of unkind fates reading like a cursed laundry list: "Failed liver transplant. Racketeering conviction. Suicide." In true "Blue Bloods" fashion, the entire Reagan family weighs in on the decision.