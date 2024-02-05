How Blue Bloods' Family Dinner Scenes Proved Tom Selleck Wrong

For any TV show to last longer than a decade, fans have to be invested in the characters. It's here that "Blue Bloods" has truly shined, not only offering engaging police work — as is the case with any procedural — but also honing in on the dynamics within the Reagan family. This comes center stage during the Reagan Sunday dinner scenes that have become essential to the DNA of the series. And Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan, was certain those dinners weren't going to last.

In anticipation of the show's final season, Selleck spoke with TV Insider to reflect on the end and look back on how far "Blue Bloods" has come. He even admitted to thinking the family dinners would be cut inevitably. "It's the audience's favorite part," he explained. "When I saw the eight-page dinner scene in [exec producer] Leonard Goldberg's pilot script, I said, 'They're going to cut that, aren't they?' And he answered, 'No, that will be a centerpiece of the show.' He was right."

It's easy to see why Selleck would think the family dinners wouldn't last. Eating food isn't as inherently interesting as chasing criminals or getting into shootouts. However, it's where a great deal of character development can take place. It gives the episodes breathing room and allows viewers to feel like they, too, are part of the Reagan household.