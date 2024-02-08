Wynonna Earp Is Back And Looking For Vengeance In A New Special

Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) is tasked with sending previously deceased outlaws back to Hell. And just like those outlaws, "Wynonna Earp" is coming back to life for one more ride.

Vanity Fair broke the news that the cult hit Syfy series will return for a brand new special, which has the working title "Wynonna Earp: Vengeance." It'll be 90 minutes long and air on Tubi, a streaming service that's completely free to sign up for (but comes with ads). The report indicates the whole gang's getting back together. In addition to Scrofano returning to play the titular character, the special will bring back Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, and Dom Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp. Paolo Barzman, who directed numerous episodes including the pilot and finale, will helm the event from a script by series creator Emily Andras.

Andras even teased what fans can expect. "I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense," she explained. "It's all your favorite — hopefully — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices." There's no release date yet, but it's sure to be a hell-raising good time.