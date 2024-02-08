Wynonna Earp Is Back And Looking For Vengeance In A New Special
Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) is tasked with sending previously deceased outlaws back to Hell. And just like those outlaws, "Wynonna Earp" is coming back to life for one more ride.
Vanity Fair broke the news that the cult hit Syfy series will return for a brand new special, which has the working title "Wynonna Earp: Vengeance." It'll be 90 minutes long and air on Tubi, a streaming service that's completely free to sign up for (but comes with ads). The report indicates the whole gang's getting back together. In addition to Scrofano returning to play the titular character, the special will bring back Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, and Dom Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp. Paolo Barzman, who directed numerous episodes including the pilot and finale, will helm the event from a script by series creator Emily Andras.
Andras even teased what fans can expect. "I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense," she explained. "It's all your favorite — hopefully — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices." There's no release date yet, but it's sure to be a hell-raising good time.
Where did Wynonna Earp leave off?
Back in 2021, it was announced the Western horror series was ending after four seasons. At that point, the show had developed a passionate fanbase thanks to its excellent LGBTQ+ representation, and Katherine Burrell actually spoke about that fan support in an exclusive interview with Looper in 2020. The "Wynonna Earp" fandom worked hard to get the show its 4th season, to which Burrell proclaimed, "It was just the most affirming thing, how much the show means to people and what a difference it's made in people's lives. And we felt that come at us in that gratitude. It was incredible."
Of course, that kind of fan support only goes so far, but things were relatively wrapped up by the Season 4 finale, titled "Old Souls." Much of the focus went on Nicole and Waverly's wedding. Meanwhile, Wynonna debates whether she should leave town with Doc, and by the end, the two share a kiss and head off to some grand new adventure. It wraps most things up, but clearly, something big must materialize if it gets Wynonna and Doc to meet up with Nicole and Waverly again.
Emily Andras has spoken before about plans for "Wynonna Earp" Season 5, but while that seems unlikely, fans will no doubt be delighted that the series is returning for a special. All four seasons are currently available to watch on Netflix.