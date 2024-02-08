Netflix Users Are Warning Each Other About A 2019 Horror Movie - But It's A Must-Watch
Sometimes, films manage to come back from the dead and find themselves an audience. On Netflix in the United Kingdom, the 2019 horror film "Haunt" has turned enough heads to become No. 4 on the streaming service's Top 10. Sharpening its blade between the family-friendly animation "Orion and the Dark" and the shark movie "Deep Fear," it's getting plenty of attention. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, @aquilah_3 said, "'Haunt' on Netflix is actually very [traumatizing]. And this is coming from someone that watched ['Human Centipede']."
Directed by "A Quiet Place" co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film sees a group of unfortunate teenagers stop by a haunted house attraction on Halloween night, only to be hunted by a gang of masked killers with horrific plans. The film premiered on Shudder in 2019, becoming the horror streaming service's most-watched movie that year. In March 2023, a sequel was confirmed. U.S. viewers who fear they've missed out needn't panic; the film is available for American audiences on a different streaming service.
Haunt is hanging out on Amazon Prime Video
"Haunt" has moved around on streaming platforms since its release; the film is now available to watch on Amazon Prime in the U.S. For those wondering if it's worth your time, critics generally liked "Haunt" when it came out.
Earning 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was praised for its scares, which, while inspired by other films, still stand out. Justin Lowe from The Hollywood Reporter said, "With a simultaneous theatrical and digital release, Haunt's pedigree, underlined by Eli Roth's participation as producer, should prove a draw for both devoted horror fans and the simply curious." Carlos Aguilar for The Los Angeles Times wrote, "Convincingly creepy while also slightly thought-provoking, it warns about deceiving facades because what hides underneath masks is possibly much worse.
While it might bring the scares, "Haunt" certainly feels like a few haunted houses removed from the work that Beck and Woods deliver with John Krasinski in "A Quiet Place." Coincidentally, a trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" dropped this week, with the film set for release on June 28. Aliens or homicidal handlers of an abandoned house. Sometimes, there are too many choices, right?