Netflix Users Are Warning Each Other About A 2019 Horror Movie - But It's A Must-Watch

"Haunt" has moved around on streaming platforms since its release; the film is now available to watch on Amazon Prime in the U.S. For those wondering if it's worth your time, critics generally liked "Haunt" when it came out.

Earning 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was praised for its scares, which, while inspired by other films, still stand out. Justin Lowe from The Hollywood Reporter said, "With a simultaneous theatrical and digital release, Haunt's pedigree, underlined by Eli Roth's participation as producer, should prove a draw for both devoted horror fans and the simply curious." Carlos Aguilar for The Los Angeles Times wrote, "Convincingly creepy while also slightly thought-provoking, it warns about deceiving facades because what hides underneath masks is possibly much worse.

While it might bring the scares, "Haunt" certainly feels like a few haunted houses removed from the work that Beck and Woods deliver with John Krasinski in "A Quiet Place." Coincidentally, a trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" dropped this week, with the film set for release on June 28. Aliens or homicidal handlers of an abandoned house. Sometimes, there are too many choices, right?