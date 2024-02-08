What's The Song In Microsoft's Copilot Super Bowl Commercial?
During Super Bowl LVIII, Microsoft is airing a commercial for its ChatGPT competitor, Microsoft Copilot, which is now capable of image generation in addition to text chat. At the commercial's start, clips of various 20-somethings are accompanied by text expressing doubts about their desired futures. With the help of Microsoft Copilot, each of these young go-getters takes a significant step toward their big goals. Underscoring this is a song in the mold of 2010s radio rock popularized by groups like Imagine Dragons and 21 Pilots.
The song is titled "Watch Me," by a band called The Phantoms. This is far and away The Phantoms' biggest hit; on YouTube, for example, the song has amassed more than 13 million views. Their next most popular song on the platform is "Unstoppable Now," which has a still-impressive, but considerably lower view count of approximately 4 million. On Spotify, "Watch Me" is also the band's number-one song with more than 28 million total streams.
The Phantoms first released "Watch Me" in 2016, so the song isn't exactly new. Nevertheless, its streaming numbers are indicative of a big hit.
The Phantoms are commercial music experts
The 2024 Microsoft Copilot Super Bowl ad is far from The Phantoms' first time providing the soundtrack for a TV commercial. For instance, in 2014 — before they released "Watch Me" — a song by The Phantoms titled "Into the Darkness" appeared in a trailer for the video game "Dragon Age: Inquisitions." The following year, a brief advertisement for "The Walking Dead" Season 6 utilized a different song by The Phantoms. Yet another song, titled "Take The World (Let's Go)," underscored a short commercial for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's early TV home, WWE, in 2018. That same year, The Phantoms also provided the soundtracks to advertisements for Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphics card, the video game, "Magic: The Gathering Arena," and the PGA tour's 2018 FedExCup Playoffs.
The Phantoms' spot in the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast isn't even their first involvement with the NFL. In late 2022, the league started playing a song from the band titled "Get It Going" at the start of some games. Presumably, then, The Phantoms work with a skilled agent capable of landing their music spots in a wide range of ad campaigns, leading up to the inclusion of their single "Watch Me" in the Microsoft Copilot commercial for Super Bowl LVIII.