What's The Song In Microsoft's Copilot Super Bowl Commercial?

During Super Bowl LVIII, Microsoft is airing a commercial for its ChatGPT competitor, Microsoft Copilot, which is now capable of image generation in addition to text chat. At the commercial's start, clips of various 20-somethings are accompanied by text expressing doubts about their desired futures. With the help of Microsoft Copilot, each of these young go-getters takes a significant step toward their big goals. Underscoring this is a song in the mold of 2010s radio rock popularized by groups like Imagine Dragons and 21 Pilots.

The song is titled "Watch Me," by a band called The Phantoms. This is far and away The Phantoms' biggest hit; on YouTube, for example, the song has amassed more than 13 million views. Their next most popular song on the platform is "Unstoppable Now," which has a still-impressive, but considerably lower view count of approximately 4 million. On Spotify, "Watch Me" is also the band's number-one song with more than 28 million total streams.

The Phantoms first released "Watch Me" in 2016, so the song isn't exactly new. Nevertheless, its streaming numbers are indicative of a big hit.