Bob Newhart's Big Bang Theory Role Was Based On A TV Host Only Some Fans Remember

Veteran comedic performer Bob Newhart became a part of "The Big Bang Theory" when he debuted as a character named Arthur Jeffries — who hosts an educational children's TV show under the alter ego Professor Proton — in an episode of Season 6 in 2013. He continued to show up on "The Big Bang Theory" sporadically through it's final season, and even reprised his character for three episodes of "Young Sheldon." While Professor Proton may remind some viewers of educational children's TV legend Bill Nye and his show "Bill Nye the Science Guy," it was actually an older TV host that served as his primary source of inspiration.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview about joining the "Big Bang Theory" cast, Newhart revealed that he based Professor Proton on a TV personality named Mr. Wizard, performed by an actor named Don Herbert. "In my era, it was Don Herbert — he was Mr. Wizard and he did all these experiments for kids with common things around the house," Newhart said.

Mr. Wizard's first TV show, originally titled "Watch Mr. Wizard," premiered in 1951. By that point Newhart would have already been 21, so he didn't exactly watch the show as a child himself. Nevertheless, he apparently saw enough of Mr. Wizard's televised science experiments to pull inspiration from them during his time on "The Big Bang Theory" as a similar, fictional character.