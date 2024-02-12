Whatever Happened To Monkey Mat After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some "Shark Tank" inventions capture the public's imagination and manage to hold on to it forever. But there are some products that start out in a promising fashion — even winning attention from the sharks — and still manage to run into issues in the end.

The Monkey Mat — invented by moms Courtney Turich and Christie Barany — started off strong. Barany gave up a 15-year career in the medical device field to run Monkey Mat full-time. The Monkey Mat was Inspired by Barany's trip to an airport with her children. Struggling to keep her kids in line and find a place for them to play during a 6-hour layover made her realize a portable play surface for her children would be both incredibly convenient and much easier to carry, clean, or dispose of than a simple baby blanket. Thus was born the Monkey Mat, and thus did the two friends become business partners. They managed to create a workable concept and produce a lightweight product that could fold into a diaper bag. The product was already doing numbers on Amazon before they approached the sharks for monetary help.

The Monkey Mat made two different sharks go ape. But was it too bananas to stay successful in the mainstream market? This is what happened to The Monkey Mat when the company appeared on "Shark Tank" — and beyond.