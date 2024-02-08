Exclusive Black Panther Preview Teases A War Against Marvel's Moon Knight

Contains spoilers for "Ultimate Black Panther" #2 (by Bryan Edward Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit)



Marvel's "Ultimate Black Panther" series is teasing a full-fledged war between Wakanda and Khonshu and Ra. For T'Challa, stopping the influential duo is of the utmost importance as they continue their quest for global domination after previously working with the Maker in deciding who controls the world. Taking out the threats to Wakanda will be challenging for its king, as Ra and Khonshu, who combine to make up the new Ultimate Universe's version of Moon Knight, are about to unleash their deadly forces upon the hidden country.

In "Ultimate Black Panther" #1, Wakanda remains a secret from the rest of the world. However, Ra and Khonshu, the co-rulers of Africa, are coming into direct conflict with the nation. As inner turmoil grows amidst strategy, political discussions, and the death of T'Challa's father, T'Chaka, in an attack spearheaded by Moon Knight, Black Panther is readying himself to take out those responsible.

But what are Ra and Khonshu trying to accomplish? In an interview with Looper, writer Bryan Edward Hill said, "They're looking for something, and what is that thing they're looking for? And is that thing already known to Wakanda, or is that thing unknown to Wakanda? And what secrets does that hold? Because they're not just terrorizing villages and taking geography for the sake of doing it. They're clearly looking for something that they believe gives them a strategic edge of power to accomplish their goals of territorial domination."