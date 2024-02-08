Exclusive Black Panther Preview Teases A War Against Marvel's Moon Knight
Contains spoilers for "Ultimate Black Panther" #2 (by Bryan Edward Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit)
Marvel's "Ultimate Black Panther" series is teasing a full-fledged war between Wakanda and Khonshu and Ra. For T'Challa, stopping the influential duo is of the utmost importance as they continue their quest for global domination after previously working with the Maker in deciding who controls the world. Taking out the threats to Wakanda will be challenging for its king, as Ra and Khonshu, who combine to make up the new Ultimate Universe's version of Moon Knight, are about to unleash their deadly forces upon the hidden country.
In "Ultimate Black Panther" #1, Wakanda remains a secret from the rest of the world. However, Ra and Khonshu, the co-rulers of Africa, are coming into direct conflict with the nation. As inner turmoil grows amidst strategy, political discussions, and the death of T'Challa's father, T'Chaka, in an attack spearheaded by Moon Knight, Black Panther is readying himself to take out those responsible.
But what are Ra and Khonshu trying to accomplish? In an interview with Looper, writer Bryan Edward Hill said, "They're looking for something, and what is that thing they're looking for? And is that thing already known to Wakanda, or is that thing unknown to Wakanda? And what secrets does that hold? Because they're not just terrorizing villages and taking geography for the sake of doing it. They're clearly looking for something that they believe gives them a strategic edge of power to accomplish their goals of territorial domination."
War is coming to Wakanda (but help could be coming)
In our exclusive preview of "Ultimate Black Panther" #2, T'Challa readies himself for the coming battle with Moon Knight's army. The artwork sees him talking with his wife, Queen Okoye, while another page shows the Dora Milaje greeting the hero as he suits up. Meanwhile, Ra and Khonshu plan their next move against Wakanda, talking with a mysterious ally. As seen in the first issue, they have zealots inside the nation who helped orchestrate the bombing that killed T'Chaka.
The last page hints at the arrival of Storm, teased in "Ultimate Black Panther" #1. Here, she's working alongside Killmonger as a freedom fighter, though both of their full allegiances are still to be revealed. Below, you can find Stefano Caselli and David Curiel's cover for "Ultimate Black Panther" #2, featuring the Maker mischievously smirking behind an attacking T'challa and Okoye, as well as our exclusive preview of the issue.
WAKANDA BANGS THE DRUMS OF WAR! After Moon Knight's forces attack the stronghold of Wakanda, T'Challa can no longer resist Shuri and the Dora Milaje's calls to action. Grieving and enraged, Black Panther demands to know who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy...and the source shocks him to his core. And a prophecy about T'Challa threatens to upend the war and all of Wakandan life!
Readers can see Black Panther preparing Wakanda for Ra and Khonshu's attack when "Ultimate Black Panther" #2 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on March 13, 2024.