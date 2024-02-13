What Do Real Cowboys Think Of Yellowstone?

"Yellowstone" is one of the hottest neo-Western dramas in TV history. The Dutton family have operated their massive cattle ranch for such a long time that they've become power players in Montana. Unfortunately, said ranch occupies a large and profitable area, and many people want to get their hands on it. Combine this with the tendency for "Yellowstone" to combine its high-stakes drama with a focus on daily life at the ranch, and it's no surprise that the show has become popular. But is its depiction of modern-day cowboy antics accurate? Yes and no, according to people working in the industry.

"Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan comes from a rancher background but works in the entertainment industry, and comments by real-life cowboys and ranchers indicate that the duality between gritty reality and the Hollywood approach is present on the show. "The general public probably enjoys it. But working cowboys critique it and laugh because it's not real close to the real thing," Mark Lundy of Montana's Little Horn Ranch told The Washington Post, referring to mistakes such as a notable lack of ropes — one of a cowboy's most important tools — in the "Yellowstone" ranchers' everyday equipment.

Meanwhile, Idaho rancher Jessie Jarvis told Variety that she enjoys "Yellowstone" and the show is accurate in many aspects — from the way tempers can boil over on a family ranch to the pride a rancher takes in the land and even the clothes the characters wear. However, she pointed out that the sheer amount of foul language and violence is pretty far removed from a real rancher's lifestyle.