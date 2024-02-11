The Racy Way Eva Green & Louis Garrel Prepared For The Dreamers' Nude Scenes
Sex scenes and nudity have been the subject of much debate in recent years. Following the #metoo movement, they have fallen under stricter scrutiny, leading many projects to adopt intimacy coordinators and undertake other measures to make sure everyone involved is comfortable.
On the set of the 2003 drama, "The Dreamers," however, things were done in a bit of a different way. Star Eva Green told The Sun about how she and her co-star Louis Garrel cut to the chase in terms of becoming comfortable with each other while nude. To say that it's a bit unorthodox by today's standards would be an understatement.
"The actor Louis Garrel came into my trailer and said: 'I will show you my d**k if you show me your breasts," Green recalled. While this is certainly a forward approach, the performer decided to embrace her co-star's idea. "So I did, and he did. He said to me: 'They look great.' So when it came to the sex scenes, it made it a little easier," the actor recalled of her time filming "The Dreamers."
Green had to do some self-exploration for The Dreamers
Eva Green went on to explain that she had to dig deep into her own experience for another sequence in which she sleeps with Matthew (Michael Pitt). "The sex scenes were quite full on and frank in The Dreamers," the actor admitted. "I had a scene in which my own character has to lose her virginity. I had to remember how I felt when I first had sex," Green went on. "I am so reserved in real life, but I surprised myself completely."
While director Bernardo Bertolucci was not named by Green explicitly, the filmmaker does have a history of shooting sex scenes in a way that some find questionable. Like many of the filmmaker's efforts, "The Dreamers," which follows a young man from America who becomes infatuated with two French twins, is filled with sexual content, which is both titillating and troubling for the audience to experience.
Perhaps it is for this reason that Green decided she might be more comfortable having a drink prior to shooting some scenes in "The Dreamers." "I was asked if I wanted some alcohol before some of the scenes, and admit that I did have some whisky," she recalled. "There was a breaking of the ice before the sex scene."