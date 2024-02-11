The Racy Way Eva Green & Louis Garrel Prepared For The Dreamers' Nude Scenes

Sex scenes and nudity have been the subject of much debate in recent years. Following the #metoo movement, they have fallen under stricter scrutiny, leading many projects to adopt intimacy coordinators and undertake other measures to make sure everyone involved is comfortable.

On the set of the 2003 drama, "The Dreamers," however, things were done in a bit of a different way. Star Eva Green told The Sun about how she and her co-star Louis Garrel cut to the chase in terms of becoming comfortable with each other while nude. To say that it's a bit unorthodox by today's standards would be an understatement.

"The actor Louis Garrel came into my trailer and said: 'I will show you my d**k if you show me your breasts," Green recalled. While this is certainly a forward approach, the performer decided to embrace her co-star's idea. "So I did, and he did. He said to me: 'They look great.' So when it came to the sex scenes, it made it a little easier," the actor recalled of her time filming "The Dreamers."