Whatever Happened To Burlap & Barrel After Shark Tank?

A trip down a spice aisle in a typical American grocery store can be an underwhelming experience. Even in a fresh bottle, spices can be dull and flavorless, and stores tend to stock the same selection of familiar flavors. Burlap & Barrel co-founder Ethan Frisch linked spice quality to larger issues of transparency, a parasitic supply chain, and a lack of empowerment for small farmers. If changes could be made to single-origin products like coffee and chocolate, why not spices?

Frisch has a background in cooking, a world he left behind to work as a humanitarian aid worker. While living in Afghanistan, Frisch tasted the best cumin he had ever had, and he stuffed his suitcase with the fresh seeds to bring back to friends in New York. To combine his professional interests and put money directly in farmers' pockets without a middleman, Frisch and his business partner Ori Zohar launched Burlap & Barrel in 2016.

​​"It's about highlighting a farmer's skill often honed over generations, to grow something that's absolutely exceptional and then just figuring out that last step of the supply chain," Frisch told CBS News. "The hard work is done before we show up."

Frisch and Zohar work directly with farmers around the world to introduce consumers to nigella seeds from Egypt, wild kelp from Iceland, and cardamom from Guatemala, among dozens of other spices and blends. In 2023, Frisch and Zohar pitched Burlap & Barrel on "Shark Tank."