The Jeffrey Dean Morgan Crime Thriller Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Jeffrey Dean Morgan may be best known to many for his iconic role as Negan on "The Walking Dead" franchise, but Netflix viewers now also know him for his 2020 movie "The Postcard Killings." Years after its release, the film has become a belated hit on the streamer.

The independently produced film, which was adapted from a James Patterson and Liz Marklund novel, features Morgan as the hard-drinking Detective Jacob Kanon, an NYPD officer heartbroken by the murder of his daughter and son-in-law. Jacob travels to London to identify their bodies; they were killed together during their honeymoon and posed in an artificial way. Through the work of journalist Dessie Lombard (Cush Jumbo), and his various police force connections, Jacob learns that his daughter and son-in-law aren't the only victims of the murderer. They're just two recently-married people who have been targeted by what appears to be a serial killer who poses his victims, takes pictures of them, and sends a postcard from the locale to the police. Dessie and Jacob team up to track down the killer before he can do any further harm.

While "The Postcard Killings" didn't make a splash when it was initially released, it was the fifth most popular film on Netflix for the week of January 29 – February 4, 2024. That is all the more impressive when considering that the movie received a critical drubbing during its initial release.