AI Reimagines Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan Goku As Superman - The Results Are Stunning

It's the question that has plagued fandom for decades. Who would win between the legendary Super Saiyan and the Last Son of Krypton? "Dragon Ball"'s most formidable hero, Goku, and the Man of Tomorrow, Superman, would undoubtedly make for an epic showdown, but seeing them fused would be just as awesome. Major props, then, to @esheffects on Instagram, who somehow managed to get the iconic heroes to perform the Fusion technique, showing what it would be like if Superman and Goku were one stupidly powerful being.

So what do we call him? Gokal-El? Superku? Whoever he is, he looks like a force to be reckoned with and a concept that @esheffects hyped up to well over 9000. "Superman and Super Saiyan Goku have merged, creating an unparalleled fusion of strength, speed, and cosmic energy," they wrote.

The design of the characters merging is incredible enough, but the real perks would come from the powers of both characters complementing each other. Just think of it: Goku firing heat vision to rival Frieza or the Androids' Eye Laser, or a part Kryptonian who doesn't have to leap small buildings in a single bound but can reach planets via Instant Transmission. He'd be unstoppable! The only important matter, however, is which would be the preferred outfit for this union of immense power, and would it come with a cape?