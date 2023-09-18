Dragon Ball: 5 Gross Facts About Fusion (And Fused Bodies)

Should a "Dragon Ball" series or movie ever need a hype moment, an easy way is having two characters fuse themselves together to create an even cooler amalgamation. Fusion has often been a last-ditch effort to help our heroes even the odds, albeit sometimes demanding a pretty awkward dance routine to do so. The first fusion in the franchise was between Namekians Piccolo and Nail in the "Dragon Ball Z" Frieza Saga. After this, some of the most notable fused fighters were Goten and Trunks, who created Gotenks, and their fathers, Goku and Vegeta, forming Vegito in the Majin Buu Saga.

As great as it is to see two iconic characters become a stupidly awesome one, it can't be denied that fusions do come with some issues that can't be ironed out — problems that impact those involved on multiple levels and are pretty gross in the grand scheme of things. First and foremost, there's the deed itself. While a great trick play to help save the world, it's just a version of body horror, except with added energy balls being thrown and deserted areas of land being decimated. Fusion may be great, but there's no denying that merging is pretty icky under some circumstances.