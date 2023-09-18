Dragon Ball: 5 Gross Facts About Fusion (And Fused Bodies)
Should a "Dragon Ball" series or movie ever need a hype moment, an easy way is having two characters fuse themselves together to create an even cooler amalgamation. Fusion has often been a last-ditch effort to help our heroes even the odds, albeit sometimes demanding a pretty awkward dance routine to do so. The first fusion in the franchise was between Namekians Piccolo and Nail in the "Dragon Ball Z" Frieza Saga. After this, some of the most notable fused fighters were Goten and Trunks, who created Gotenks, and their fathers, Goku and Vegeta, forming Vegito in the Majin Buu Saga.
As great as it is to see two iconic characters become a stupidly awesome one, it can't be denied that fusions do come with some issues that can't be ironed out — problems that impact those involved on multiple levels and are pretty gross in the grand scheme of things. First and foremost, there's the deed itself. While a great trick play to help save the world, it's just a version of body horror, except with added energy balls being thrown and deserted areas of land being decimated. Fusion may be great, but there's no denying that merging is pretty icky under some circumstances.
Fusion might be cool, but it's still a gross bit of body horror
While "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama has delivered some epic tales and decades-long rivalries, there's still something awfully Cronenbergian about fusing characters together. Saving the world is all well and good, but do our heroes have to resort to getting under each other's skin to do it? Why not hop in the hyperbolic time chamber for a little longer or apply the classic method of seeing a friend or family member taken out of the fight by the enemy? It's not like they can't bring them back with a wish from the Dragon Balls. The creepy and character-colliding tactic of fusion is one experience you can never come back from — quite literally, in some cases.
Namekian Fusions, for example, have the minor catch of leaving one of the pair getting a pretty bum deal. When those antenna-wielding aliens perform the act, it becomes less of a fusion and more of one being permanently absorbed by the other. Piccolo did this twice, firstly with Nail in the Frieza Saga and then again with Kami to battle against Imperfect Cell in the Cell Saga. It's a process that sees half of the fusion take one for the team, but even for another merging of characters via different means, the side effects can be disastrous.
All of the mistake transitions during the Fusion Dance
When it comes to that side-stepping, hand-waving ritual that is the Fusion Dance, the only thing that can look as stupid as the people performing it is the result if they're one step out of place. Discovered by Goku after learning it from the Metamorons in the Other World, the technique, if completed successfully with the necessary requirements in check (matching power levels and both parties moving in sync), can lead to a fighter twice as powerful as those that created it. Unsuccessfully, it can result in a creation that really isn't up for the fight and wastes valuable time in the effort to improve, which Goten and Trunks can attest to.
In their attempt to master the Fusion Dance during the Majin Buu Saga, Goten and Trunks stumble into some questionable transformations. On their first try, they end up slightly larger than their desired goal, followed by a do-over that leaves them frail and thin. Should this be the outcome, there's also the added formality of waiting 30 minutes for the fusion to wear off and try again. By then, though, there's every chance the subjects involved could take a severe whupping from anyone they were trying to fight. Sure, they can get the correct form eventually, but the alternate incorrect versions cause more harm than good.
Gotenks' Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack
While the fusions that occur throughout the events of "Dragon Ball" are pretty out there, so are some of the byproducts that come from them. In the case of Fusion fighter Gotenks, that little purple-haired brat has a move up his yellow-cuffed waistcoat that is flat-out bonkers and a little creepy. Among the plethora of power plays is Gotenks' Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack, which involves those performing it to (check notes) physically puke out a ghost version of themselves. So far, so icky. From there, it will attack the opponent before blowing up because why on Earth wouldn't they?
While it might seem like a good tactic, there's something ever so slightly unsettling about seeing someone spew up a specter that looks exactly like them before eventually exploding. It's not always just one, either, as Gotenks has created up to 100 versions of the Kamikaze Ghosts in battle. The only downside is that it isn't just designated to the fused fighter. During the Fusion Saga, Super Buu absorbs Gotenks and, in turn, his capabilities, which include the aforementioned attack. As a result, it makes Super Buu twice as terrifying and the killer Casper-like clone all the more gross.
Dragon Ball video games have some horrific fusions
When you've got a feature as wild as fusion in your world, it makes sense to bleed it dry and show the variety that can come from it, no matter how unhinged some of the results are. That is most certainly the case when it comes to the collection of "Dragon Ball" games that create some absolutely wild fusions of characters from Toriyama's universe. The crossovers might seem like a good idea on paper, and in some cases, they are. The likes of Vegeks (Vegeta-Trunks) or Karoly (Goku-Broly) look so cool it's almost a shame they haven't made it into the anime. On the other hand, there are some fusions we wish never saw the light of day. Honestly, they're just pixelated eyesores.
Ever wonder what it would be like if Perfect Cell and Krillin merged? Of course you didn't, but "Dragon Ball Z: Budokai" brought Cellin into existence, and the world is a little bit worse off because of it. Swapping green for gi orange and keeping the height of Goku's best pal made him a monstrosity. The same can be said for Yamta (Yamcha-Vegeta), Tiencha (Tien-Yamcha), and Majin Satan (Majin Buu-Hercule, aka Mr. Satan). They're all absolute nightmare fuel and proof that if you're going to merge a "Dragon Ball" character with anyone, Yamcha should be at the bottom of the list.
Fusions can bring out some of the worst in people
While it's great to see some of our favorite heroes fighting on the same side in the same body, there are some cases where certain character traits from one half can dominate over the other in the wrong ways. In the case of Gotenks, for example, there's an overly cocky element — essentially Trunks' arrogance taking the wheel. Sure, elevated strength, speed, and power would be a fun perk for anyone, but Gotenks doesn't have to be so brash with it. The Fusion technique is a last resort and one with a time limit, so there shouldn't be any room for playing hot shots when the world is at stake. He isn't the only one to throw his weight around with such carelessness. The fathers of Goten and Trunks have the same issue.
With the Potara Fusion, which works off earrings being split between the parties, and the Fusion Dance, Goku and Vegeta's resulting fusions end with their fighters packing as much bravado as they do fighting power. During the Fusion Saga, Vegito has the arrogance of the Saiyan Prince mixed with Goku's playful and jokey attitude. For both Vegito and Gogeta, these personalities have landed them in trouble, leading them to be absorbed by Buu when the more focused attitude of Goku in his final battle with Frieza would've been far more helpful. Ultimately, when the world is at risk of ending, a fighter with an attitude problem is another issue that isn't needed.