Star Wars: What Does AT-AT Stand For?

To enforce its fascist rules and snuff out any resistance to it, the Galactic Empire has a robust military at its disposal. The backbone is formed by the legions upon legions of Imperial stormtroopers, who go out on the front lines of various worlds to remind potential enemies of the Empire's vast power. Of course, sometimes simple ground troops aren't enough. Now and again, to punish particularly stubborn dissenters, the Empire brings out turrets, speeders, and even armored walkers — one of the most imposing of which makes its grand "Star Wars" debut in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back."

Brought out during the Battle of Hoth, AT-ATs are hulking, four-legged metal beasts that do quite a number on the Rebel Alliance's military forces. One even nearly ends Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) story prematurely by attempting to step on him. However, their extended name is rather unremarkable, All Terrain Armored Transport. If nothing else, at least the name plainly spells out what they are: heavily armored transports designed to traverse a wide array of landscapes. Of course, as the Rebellion proves, it's not too hard to drop one of them so long as you have good aim and a cable to wrap tightly around their legs.

There's no debate about it. AT-AT walkers are imposing, formidable, and now legendary pieces of "Star Wars" iconography. At the same time, there is a bit of debate regarding the pronunciation of their acronymic name.