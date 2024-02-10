5 Actors Who Did Nude Scenes After Turning 50 - And Why They Were Important

Baring it all in a feature film feels like a daunting prospect under the best of circumstances. Whether shooting an intimate scene with another actor or stripping down in some sort of vulnerable moment for your character, there's absolutely no question that it requires significant bravery. Actors are surrounded by people holding film equipment and might have to do the take over and over again, and what if it's cold in there? The potential for disaster feels boundless.

This makes it all the more impressive, then, when actors of an advanced age decide to show everything on camera without the aid of a body double. That's not to say that, if you're over 50 years old, your body is somehow less worthwhile, but ageism persists in society — and older performers have decided to go fully nude on camera to prove that they're not afraid of criticism or vitriol. These actors all went fully naked in comedies and dramas alike, and their boldness will hopefully encourage filmmakers and actors alike to present all bodies on-screen going forward.