Who Is Emma Culligan: The Curse Of Oak Island's Expert Archeologist Explained

Look out, "Curse of Oak Island" fans; during Season 10, there's a brand new expert on the scene set to help the Lagina brothers finally unravel the mystery of the treasure that has bedeviled them for so many years. Emma Culligan is her name, and she's an engineer, archeologist, and metallurgist who studied at Memorial University in Newfoundland. Appearing throughout Season 10 and Season 11 of the program, she first proves herself valuable to the team when she helps Rick and Marty Lagina carbon date a bit of metal found during a dig during "On Their Marks," Episode 1 of Season 10. She uses a CT scan to figure out that it was probably a bunk hook. Bunk hooks were used to help cargo ships, making it even more evident that ships were traversing the waters about the island – perhaps carrying pirate treasure.

According to Culligan, ending up on "The Curse of Oak Island" was all a matter of pure fate. "It was kind of a fluke, to be honest," she told Tom Burns while appearing on "The Curse of Oak Island And Beyond Podcast" in 2023. She knew someone involved with the show, who asked for a resume — thinking she could get her a position as a personal assistant in the program. However, fellow archeologist and "Curse of Oak Island" cast member Laird Niven saw her impressive qualifications and offered her a job running the XRV system on Oak Island instead. "I thought it was spam mail," Culligan confessed, regarding the job offer she got from Niven. But the too-good-to-be-true job was, in fact, a reality. And Culligan's quite glad she said yes to the offer because working with the reality show has given her unique research opportunities.