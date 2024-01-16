What Is The Curse Of Oak Island, Exactly?

Overall, the curse in the title of "The Curse of Oak Island" has been a divisive topic among those who appear on the show, as well as those who watch it. The Laginas themselves have discussed their thoughts on the Oak Island curse, admitting that while they don't fully buy into it, they can't rule it out either. As for fans, they, too, have gone back and forth on the existence of it, with its role on the show generating plenty of chatter. Surprisingly, the series doesn't devote much time to exploring the curse, especially as it goes on, and that has left some viewers a bit confused.

"They make this big deal in the opening about the curse and 'one more needs to die' and it's literally in the name of the show but they never talk about it in the show," wrote a Redditor in a thread on the "Curse of Oak Island" subreddit. They added that sometimes it annoys them, but more often than not, they find the program's lack of curse talk funny. At any rate, some fans wonder why it's so rarely mentioned. u/PumpPie73 posited that bringing it up during the hunt could be a serious morale crusher since someone supposedly has to die for the treasure to be revealed. Meanwhile, u/johnnygluebag questioned the origin and validity of the curse, thus indicating that the ambiguity surrounding it could be the reason for its lack of a spotlight.

Even though it hasn't taken a place of prominence on "The Curse of Oak Island" over the years, it stands to reason the Oak Island curse will remain a hotly debated talking point in fan circles for years to come.