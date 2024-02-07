Griselda Blanco's Son Breaks His Silence On Netflix's #1 Series

Since arriving on January 25, "Griselda" has dominated on Netflix, enticing casual subscribers and crime drama enthusiasts alike to give it a try. The series spotlights Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco — portrayed by longtime "Modern Family" favorite Sofia Vergara — as she builds an immensely powerful and financially lucrative cartel. It's a story full of twists, turns, tension, and more that hasn't gone unnoticed by the real Griselda's family. Her only surviving son, Michael Corleone Blanco, has made it known how he feels about the show and the emotions he went through while watching it.

"I feel that the story, our story, my family's story, the Blanco family's universe, it's so complex and so legendary it should be shown respect when it comes to storytelling. I think the story deserved a little more," he said during an appearance on "The Real Griselda," hosted by Billy Corben. Blanco also found "Griselda" to be a surreal viewing experience and something of an emotional roller coaster. He recalled, "There was a point where I found myself gasping for air. I found myself happy. I found myself sad." His comments came after he threatened legal action against Vergara and Netflix over the series, claiming the streamer used his family's likenesses and anecdotes without consent.

With all of that said, Blanco found that "Griselda" leaves a lot to be desired in terms of historical accuracy right off the bat.