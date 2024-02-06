How Basic Instinct's Sex Scene Left Cannes Film Festival Attendees Overwhelmed

Apparently, the torrid sex scene featuring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone in the classic erotic crime thriller "Basic Instinct" was too much for its audiences to absorb when the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the movie stars Douglas as San Francisco Detective Nick Curran, who is trying to solve the murder of a retired rock star who was violently stabbed to death with an ice pick. The chief suspect in the case is Catherine Tramell, a best-selling book author whose hit novel hauntingly mirrors the events of the murder.

"Basic Instinct" has three major sex scenes: The first at the beginning of the film, which conceals the identity of the murderer, while the second and third definitively involve Catherine and Nick. The second is the sex scene to end all sex scenes, which Douglas claimed stunned Cannes audiences into silence.

Recalling the film's 1992 Cannes premiere as he accepted an honorary Palme d'Or at the festival in May 2023, Douglas said in a press conference that the showcase sex scene in "Basic Instinct" was unique, even by French standards (via Entertainment Weekly). "And seeing that sex scene on the Palais Festival's huge screen, the biggest screen I've ever seen, was a little overwhelming, I think, for a lot of people. We had a very quiet dinner afterwards," Douglas said. "Everybody was just sort of digesting it, but it was a lot of fun."