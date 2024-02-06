The Toby Keith Movie Hardcore Fans Need To Watch

Toby Keith — who passed away on February 5, 2024, at the age of 62 from stomach cancer — may be best known as a rebel-rousing country singer, but he left his mark behind on the big and small screens as well. While he mainly appeared as himself in projects such as "The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood," he also had a starring role in one big-screen film.

In 2006, Keith starred in "Broken Bridges," playing the character of Bo Price. A one-time big deal in the country music world, Bo has fallen on hard times and lost the esteem he once held in the industry. Back in his hometown to attend his brother's funeral, Price deals with the past in a major way. Into his life returns Angel Delton (Kelly Preston), his former girlfriend and the mother of his teenage daughter, Dixie Leigh (Lindsey Haun). Bo has never met Dixie and soon finds himself falling back into love with Angel while trying to keep Dixie Leigh off the path of alcoholic abuse, which has affected his own comeback. Bo soon must figure out whether to return to his hometown and help Dixie Leigh with her musical ambitions or return to the road.

"Broken Bridges" did not do well with critics (it holds a 5% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes) and failed at the box office (it only made $252,539 worldwide). But it ended up with something of a cult following thanks to regular airings on CMT, which also co-produced the movie through its CMT Films arm. It was CMT, which would give Keith another chance at movie stardom, this time on television.