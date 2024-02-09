The 5 Best Netflix Superhero Shows To Watch When You Get Sick Of Marvel & DC

Contrary to what Hollywood and box office results over the last decade may have shown, not every comic book story worth watching has to kick off with a Marvel or DC logo on the front of it. Sure, the MCU and (ahem) some of the DCEU entries have their golden nuggets, but what about the underdog comic book adaptations that deserve just as much attention, or other stories that have the same energy as some of the massive MCU events we've seen unfold? On the small screen, some of the best moments of intense comic book vibes didn't have an Avenger or a member of the Justice League in sight, and they all warrant a binge now and again.

Over on Netflix are some of the best superhero-tinted stories to get through if you've capped at Captain America or are tired of watching the Wayne family walking down Crime Alley. Consisting of a splash of swordplay and time-twisting adventures, they all do the job of competing with the comic book greats and manage to hold their own. From revenge stories to talking monkeys at the core of family conspiracies, here are five non-DC or Marvel shows you can watch right now that will scratch the comic book story itch.