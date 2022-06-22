The Bruce Lee Homage You Might Have Missed In The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Contains spoilers for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3

Besides a killer soundtrack and time travel plot lines that leave fans in knots, one thing that "The Umbrella Academy" has always prided itself on is impressive fight scenes. The third season is no exception, as characters in this weird and wonderful series dirty up their knuckles, tentacles, or edges (hey, Christopher) and always manage to look good doing so. With that said, there's one character who avoided throwing hands, which is impressive given that he's fully capable of walking on them — and that is the Hargreeves trainer, guardian, and best-dressed ape, Pogo (Adam Godley).

With only a brief history of scratching (to which Aiden Gallagher's Five can attest), Pogo hasn't been much of a fighter up to this point, but times they are a-changin' in Season 3. Besides looking mean as hell as a member of the Mothers of Agony — with a top-knot and eyebrow piercings — the new Pogo dons some equally cool threads while training the Sparrows.

In a decked-out dojo that saw Ben (Justin H. Min) take on Jayme (Cazzie David), our favorite ape at the academy is seen looking stoic and suitably dressed in an outfit that makes Pogo ten times cooler than he already is. It's an ensemble that also harkens back to one of the most recognizable moments from the career of martial arts hero Bruce Lee.