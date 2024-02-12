Impractical Jokers: Sal Thinks Q's 30-Min Nap From S1 Was Truly Remarkable

"Impractical Jokers" stars Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Sal Vulcano have agreed to do countless unusual activities to keep viewers amused. While some of their actions are undeniably extreme, the Tenderloins can get laughs even when putting forward minimal effort. This was proven while shooting the show's 1st season when the Jokers had Q pretend he was napping while posing as a secretary. As Q feigned sleep, an individual who did not know he was on a prank show walked into the waiting area. Interestingly, he did not question Q's decision to sleep on the job. Instead, he sat down and scrolled on his phone until the "Impractical Jokers" star woke up from his 30-minute fake nap.

During a 2017 episode of "Ask a Joker," Sal revealed he greatly enjoyed the Season 1 moment. He noted that he, Murr, and former "Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto secretly watched in disbelief as Q took a nap in front of the unbothered individual. The comedian also referenced that he and his castmates were extremely excited when Q managed to fake sleep, uninterrupted, over a period of half an hour. "You could tell by everyone's reaction — us and the crew — that was [something] we thought was pretty remarkable," said Sal.

During the "Ask a Joker" episode, Sal clarified that Q's fake nap was not as easy as it looked. "I don't think I could've done that because he had his head back, and blood rushes to your head or whatever. He said he had a headache afterwards," said Sal.