AI Reimagines The Joker In Different Countries - The Results Are Eerie

The Joker is one of the most versatile and iconic villains ever produced. He's stood the test of time for over eight decades, and it seems like the Clown Prince of Crime is more popular than ever. On the cinematic front, great actors like Jack Nicholson and Joaquin Phoenix have played the Joker, resulting in some of the most inspired and diverse interpretations. Now, artificial intelligence is transporting the villain to your country.

TikTok user PlanetAI has used artificial intelligence to create country-specific stills of the Joker, resulting in some downright eerie results. The AI takes cues from a country's flag and cultural and aesthetic history to create a unique Batman villain.

Some stills are basic but others are bold, making the Joker a visual representation of each respective country. The AI images mostly play around with Joaquin Phoenix's iteration of the Joker, which debuted in 2019. A major standout is the Brazil Joker, whose visual design is inspired by the country's bright, colorful aesthetic. The villain gracefully rocks the country's green and yellow colors and wears headgear reminiscent of the nation's annual Carnival festival. The most terrifying design is arguably Sweeden, which dresses the Joker in traditional armor, giving him an almost demonic look. That version also features face paint that takes cues from the country's rich visual designs.