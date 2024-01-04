AI Reimagines Batman's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Wild

Since Batman's debut, the character has worn a plethora of alternate costumes. From his appearances in the comics to his cinematic and video game outings, the Dark Knight is known to switch up his garbs depending on the situation. With enough prep time, it's said that Batman can defeat anyone. And usually, it comes down to the suit he's wearing.

For example, in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Ben Affleck's version dons a specialized mech suit during his battle with Superman (Henry Cavill). In the "Gotham by Gaslight" comic, the Caped Crusader is seen sporting a Victorian-inspired suit to take down Jack the Ripper. For Batman fans, much emphasis is put on what the character wears, as each suit has a different aesthetic, purpose, and gadgets. TikTok user @atlas5232 wants to take the conversation in another direction, imagining Batman costume designs based on different countries.

Using the power of artificial intelligence, they compiled several international versions of Batman's garbs. The character is usually relegated to the American Gotham City, so it's intriguing to see how his look can differ based on location. From countries ranging from Ethiopia to Singapore, @atlas5232 has reimagined Batman on a global scale.