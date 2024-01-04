AI Reimagines Batman's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Wild
Since Batman's debut, the character has worn a plethora of alternate costumes. From his appearances in the comics to his cinematic and video game outings, the Dark Knight is known to switch up his garbs depending on the situation. With enough prep time, it's said that Batman can defeat anyone. And usually, it comes down to the suit he's wearing.
For example, in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Ben Affleck's version dons a specialized mech suit during his battle with Superman (Henry Cavill). In the "Gotham by Gaslight" comic, the Caped Crusader is seen sporting a Victorian-inspired suit to take down Jack the Ripper. For Batman fans, much emphasis is put on what the character wears, as each suit has a different aesthetic, purpose, and gadgets. TikTok user @atlas5232 wants to take the conversation in another direction, imagining Batman costume designs based on different countries.
Using the power of artificial intelligence, they compiled several international versions of Batman's garbs. The character is usually relegated to the American Gotham City, so it's intriguing to see how his look can differ based on location. From countries ranging from Ethiopia to Singapore, @atlas5232 has reimagined Batman on a global scale.
Batman goes international thanks to AI
Atlas has created over a dozen different iterations of Batman's costume, each influenced by a specific country. In Atlas' first TikTok slideshow depicting the concept, an extremely basic United States of America features the nation's stars and stripes on Batman's chest. And, for good measure, America's flag is used as the cape. It's a simple but fun costume reminiscent of Captain America. Atlas thinks this design is a 7/10.
So, what's a 10/10? A Batman from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is the last slide in the first TikTok. A Middle Eastern country with a rich Islamic history, Batman's suit is influenced by its aesthetic and culture. Wearing a hood (most of the costume is a cloth worn over armor) with a traditional design embossed in gold, Saudi Arabian Batman looks regal and majestic, almost as if he's a prince. The character's iconic Bat symbol also receives the gold treatment, with an eye-catching design that marries Batman's logo with Saudi Arabian artistry.
Another major highlight in Atlas' project is the Poland-influenced Batman suit, which they gave a 10/10. The costume directly takes cues from Poland's rich history with warriors, presumably Teutonic knights. The Batman costume, featured in the second slideshow, shows the character's suit in the country's red and white colors, with the Bat symbol replaced with Poland's coat of arms. However, that same slideshow has a dud in the form of a U.K. Batman. In that very English image, Batman is wearing a tophat.