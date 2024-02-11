The 5 Best Horror Movies For Scaredy Cats

Horror fans all know the pain. You have that one friend whom you fail to have a full emotional connection with simply because they won't indulge in your endless rewatches of '80s slasher flicks and Ari Aster's filmography.

But it's a simple fact — horror movies are scary, as they should be. The genre presents audiences with a heightened sense of fear that not only entertains but can help viewers face the scary situations occurring in their own lives. And while plenty of movie fans can't get enough of scream queens, haunted locations, and blood-splattered killers hunting down leisure-loving teens, it can be too much for those who'd rather opt for a smoother cinematic experience.

Thankfully, horror doesn't come in one shade of paint. With as diverse a genre as horror can be, viewers have endless paths to explore to settle on what works for them. For those looking for a way to ease into the genre — and others looking to get their friends into it — there's no shortage of lighter horror fare that will give you a good idea of this style of storytelling. The following list contains flicks that not only are great for the novice scary movie viewer but also act as a crash course in horror history. Turn the lights down, grab some popcorn, and let's dive right in.